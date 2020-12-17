Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 986
Vamoose!
“to leave hurriedly or quickly; decamp.”
~Dictionary.com~
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
4
1
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1040
photos
87
followers
35
following
270% complete
View this month »
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
986
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
10th December 2020 9:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geese
Sunny Sassafras
look at the water.
December 17th, 2020
Charlie
these geese are sure vamoosing.
December 17th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
December 17th, 2020
Lin
ace
Yes, they certainly are!
December 17th, 2020
