Previous
Next
Vamoose! by janeandcharlie
Photo 986

Vamoose!

“to leave hurriedly or quickly; decamp.”
~Dictionary.com~
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sunny Sassafras
look at the water.
December 17th, 2020  
Charlie

these geese are sure vamoosing.
December 17th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
December 17th, 2020  
Lin ace
Yes, they certainly are!
December 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise