Sparrows by janeandcharlie
Photo 989

Sparrows

“I sing because I’m happy
I sing because I’m free
For His eye, his eye is on the sparrow,
And I know, I know He watches over me.”
~Gene Bartlett / Charles Gabriel / C.D. Martin~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3URCzv-mNk&ab_channel=S%C3%A9rgioeCirleneMelo
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Jane Anderson

Lin ace
What a lovely capture. And thanks for the hymn - it is the first solo I sang in my church choir (around 55 years ago!) Nice to remember...
December 20th, 2020  
