Photo 996
Lonely Winter
“I prefer winter and fall, when you feel the bone structure of the landscape—the loneliness of it—the dead feeling of winter. Something waits beneath it—the whole story doesn’t show.”
~Andrew Wyeth~
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1050
photos
88
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
27th December 2020 11:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
reflection
,
winter
,
trees
,
pond
,
new mexico
Charlie
Making the photo black and white is very striking, even in the reflection in the water.
December 29th, 2020
