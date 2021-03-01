Sign up
Photo 1016
Pandemic "Lemonade Stand"
“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade is a proverbial phrase used to encourage optimism and a positive can-do attitude in the face of adversity or misfortune.”
~Wikipedia~
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Tags
cute
fun
girl
child
pandemic
Charlie
She does a great job with a great attitude.
March 1st, 2021
