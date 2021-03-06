Previous
Eagle's Eye by janeandcharlie
Photo 1018

Eagle's Eye

“The eyesight for an eagle is what thought is to a man.”
~Dejan Stojanovic~
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
Photo Details

Charlie
What a photo of this Eagle we saw along the Rio Grande river on a hike. It let us get so close and I don't think he was the least bit afraid of our presence.
March 6th, 2021  
