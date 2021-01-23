Previous
Next
by janetb
50 / 365

23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nova ace
Love seeing these beautiful bird in the garden. Well captured Janet! :)
January 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise