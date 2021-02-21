Into My Project It Goes

When I looked through the pictures I made on Saturday with my long lens aimed out the den window, I noticed this one stood out. I almost didn’t keep it.



I remember the thrill of this White-throated Sparrow landing on one of the closest branches of the fringe tree and turning toward me rather than continuing to face the nearby feeder. I had to swing the heavy lens upward and refocus. I quickly changed my settings and went on shooting and admiring this beautiful winter visitor.



Initially, I found this shot out of place — its bright light glaring among the others’ dim — but then it hit me; and I can’t be reminded too much: life’s always brighter when looking up and refocusing!



Into my project it goes.