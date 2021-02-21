Previous
Next
Into My Project It Goes by janetb
76 / 365

Into My Project It Goes

When I looked through the pictures I made on Saturday with my long lens aimed out the den window, I noticed this one stood out. I almost didn’t keep it.

I remember the thrill of this White-throated Sparrow landing on one of the closest branches of the fringe tree and turning toward me rather than continuing to face the nearby feeder. I had to swing the heavy lens upward and refocus. I quickly changed my settings and went on shooting and admiring this beautiful winter visitor.

Initially, I found this shot out of place — its bright light glaring among the others’ dim — but then it hit me; and I can’t be reminded too much: life’s always brighter when looking up and refocusing!

Into my project it goes.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise