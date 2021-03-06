Light

My reading of poetry waxes and wanes, and I wonder why. Lately, I’ve discovered its joys anew; and with sincere gratitude, I read and re-read these moving, hope-filled lines.



LIGHT

Bernadette Miller



I want to write of the light



but I do not know

whether words can illuminate

the way it hangs

upon branches and bird wings

and broken things

returning beings to beauty.



Can words spin substance

from sunshine and decay?



Can words cajole

celebration from night-weary

birds?



Can words warm surfaces

of stones and sorrows?



Can words reveal richness

in mundane

and battered

things?



I do not know.



But if we would write

a tomorrow

which is wider than wounds

we have worn,

we might wield words

like benedictions

and remember

blessings

within brokenness,

beginnings

within endings,

and beauty

within all things.