Open Water

Some ice still remains on Northmoreland Lake, but there’s enough open water to make a flock of Canada geese and one pair of mallards happy. This small group got antsy as Gracie and I approached. They honk-honked their annoyance and paddled away to join their friends, seeking strength in numbers. We walked on — yet stopped along the trail more often than in the past. After a year of Covid restrictions and ten weeks of winter, fresh air, sunshine, and wind ruffling hair deserved full attention.