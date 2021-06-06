Previous
Next
Twins by janetb
148 / 365

Twins

My heart! After weeks of watching, today I finally found twin Mourning Doves tucked safely beneath their Mama. The second one's around back. According to my calculations, they should be 11 days old; so they'll stay put right here for about four more days. When they leave the nest, they'll stay nearby for another week or two while the parents continue to feed them. What grace to be able to witness their journey from egg to independence. Little altars everywhere!

Even the sparrow has found a home,
and the swallow a nest for herself,
where she may have her young—
a place near your altar,
LORD Almighty, my King and my God.
— Psalm 84:3

6th June 2021 6th Jun 21

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Oh, how sweet - I must fav. I have faithful doves that visit each day, but I've never seen any babies. And the scripture is perfect (I'm currently journaling Psalms...I'll be highlighting that one when I get to it)
June 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise