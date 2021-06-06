Twins

My heart! After weeks of watching, today I finally found twin Mourning Doves tucked safely beneath their Mama. The second one's around back. According to my calculations, they should be 11 days old; so they'll stay put right here for about four more days. When they leave the nest, they'll stay nearby for another week or two while the parents continue to feed them. What grace to be able to witness their journey from egg to independence. Little altars everywhere!



Even the sparrow has found a home,

and the swallow a nest for herself,

where she may have her young—

a place near your altar,

LORD Almighty, my King and my God.

— Psalm 84:3



