Vigilant

What vigilant eyes these parents keep on their precious young. The Hickory provides the perfect perch; and they watch, tireless, allowing their cherished the freedom to stretch wings and fly while ready to swoop in and protect in an instant. Nature teaches many lessons, and this one did not escape me.



If wild things instinctively watch over and protect their young, how much more then would our Father, the creator of all, watch over and protect us?



Heavenly Father, thank you for allowing us freedom to stretch our wings and fly while You keep watch over us. It comforts us to know You are always ready, willing, and able to protect us. You are for us, ever vigilant, and delighted to watch us grow. Guide us toward Your outstretched, loving arms and help us to honor you with every beat of our wings now and forever. Amen.