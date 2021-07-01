Red, White and Blue

Our route through the Endless Mountains took our breath away as miles and miles of forest rose up in every direction, and memories of scenes that spectacular stick around. Thrilled with the privacy of our campsite tucked beneath a canopy of oak and hickory trees, we readied The Dreamcatcher for the 4th of July holiday and eagerly anticipated Sarah and Charlotte's arrival. We hoped they'd love the splashes of red, white and blue we'd placed around not only in honor of our country's independence but, also, in honor of Dan's service to this great nation. His work kept him from joining us. The three of them live a life of sacrifice as he serves, and our hearts swell with pride even as our hands fold in prayer for their strength and endurance. May God bless them, and may God bless America!