Snip!

Bottles old and new call to me. I love their shiny shapes filled with flowers (or not). For the Women's Group ladies this morning, I loaded up a tray with freshly baked sour cream pecan coffee cake and a pretty pink tulip in a tiny bottle. I left the tulip there and, back home, found myself missing the pop of pleasance it had added to this winter Tuesday; so when I discovered this one drooping over the side of its pot from a broken stem, I didn't hesitate. Snip!