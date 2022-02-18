Previous
Next
Prayers by janetb
303 / 365

Prayers

I couldn't ask for a better day to begin this prayer shawl. Snow flurries and temps in the twenties this afternoon make getting cozy on the couch with a crochet hook and new skein of soft, silky yarn all the more inviting.

I once read that the only difference between a prayer shawl and a shawl is the prayers for the recipient that are infused into the stitches. I like the use of "infused" here as if the prayers prayed will continue their work forever and always. As I move the hook in all the familiar motions, smoothly guiding the yarn along, I pray for my friend Patty's total healing and protection from cancer's recurrence — forever and always. †
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise