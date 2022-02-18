Prayers

I couldn't ask for a better day to begin this prayer shawl. Snow flurries and temps in the twenties this afternoon make getting cozy on the couch with a crochet hook and new skein of soft, silky yarn all the more inviting.



I once read that the only difference between a prayer shawl and a shawl is the prayers for the recipient that are infused into the stitches. I like the use of "infused" here as if the prayers prayed will continue their work forever and always. As I move the hook in all the familiar motions, smoothly guiding the yarn along, I pray for my friend Patty's total healing and protection from cancer's recurrence — forever and always. †