Graffiti by janetb
305 / 365

Graffiti

No doubt the person with the paint had good intentions when offering this little piece of advice; but the wooden rail of the little bridge at the narrow end of Northmoreland Lake, chipping paint and all, looked better without it. Graffiti aside, I welcomed the view! Spring-like weather in the middle of February prompted this visit. With the water still about 90% frozen, I saw no ducks or geese; but it won't be long before those much anticipated migrants return. Who would think it was snowing just two days ago?
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Janet B.

