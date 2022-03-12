God's way of feeding and watering the seeds — I like to look at snow falling here in the middle of March that way. Sure enough, that's what the five beautiful inches that fell overnight will do. In two days, it'll seep deep into the soil as temperatures rise into the fifties; and nourished seeds in hidden places will soon begin their lives anew. He's the best at renewing things.
We Plow The Fields and Scatter
by Matthias Claudius, German poet
We plough the fields, and scatter
the good seed on the land;
But it is fed and watered
by God's almighty hand:
He sends the snow in winter,
the warmth to swell the grain,
The breezes and the sunshine,
and soft refreshing rain.
All good gifts around us
Are sent from heaven above,
Then thank the Lord, O thank the Lord
For all His love.
He only is the maker
of all things near and far;
He paints the wayside flower,
He lights the evening star;
The winds and waves obey Him
by Him the birds are fed;
Much more to us, His children,
He gives our daily bread.
We thank Thee, then, O Father,
for all things bright and good,
The seed time and the harvest,
our life, our health, and food;
No gifts have we to offer,
for all Thy love imparts,
But that which Thou desirest,
our humble, thankful hearts.