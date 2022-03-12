The Snow In Winter

God's way of feeding and watering the seeds — I like to look at snow falling here in the middle of March that way. Sure enough, that's what the five beautiful inches that fell overnight will do. In two days, it'll seep deep into the soil as temperatures rise into the fifties; and nourished seeds in hidden places will soon begin their lives anew. He's the best at renewing things.



We Plow The Fields and Scatter

by Matthias Claudius, German poet



We plough the fields, and scatter

the good seed on the land;

But it is fed and watered

by God's almighty hand:

He sends the snow in winter,

the warmth to swell the grain,

The breezes and the sunshine,

and soft refreshing rain.



All good gifts around us

Are sent from heaven above,

Then thank the Lord, O thank the Lord

For all His love.



He only is the maker

of all things near and far;

He paints the wayside flower,

He lights the evening star;

The winds and waves obey Him

by Him the birds are fed;

Much more to us, His children,

He gives our daily bread.



We thank Thee, then, O Father,

for all things bright and good,

The seed time and the harvest,

our life, our health, and food;

No gifts have we to offer,

for all Thy love imparts,

But that which Thou desirest,

our humble, thankful hearts.