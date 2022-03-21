Previous
7:40:53AM — This by janetb
I only lifted my eyes for a second. Never expected to see what I saw. Surprises like this can take away breath, and this did. Sipping my caramel cookie coffee, I kept my eyes fixed, watched this light travel across the (dusty) tabletop with the dance of earth and sun — this light that made its way through paned glass 37 feet away to reach this very point. How could I not pause for the miracle, praise for the miracle, ponder the miracle? The Light always makes a way.

God's glory is on tour in the skies,
God-craft on exhibit across the horizon.
Madame Day holds classes every morning,
Professor Night lectures each evening.
— Psalms 19:1-2
