Simple by janetb
325 / 365

Simple

Sometimes the urge to pick up my camera flows simply from feeling thankful for the joy of the moment. Thankfulness, simple as that.

My new beeswax candle arrived on a cold Friday evening. He found the box outside when he got home from work. Winter had intruded into spring yet again, which wasn't the worst thing. We looked forward to a cozy, relaxing weekend indoors. He went upstairs to change while I lit the cotton wick and watched the soft wax begin melting and pooling around the bright, clear flame, at once releasing its pleasing, sweet honey scent. He came down and found me immersed. And thankful.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Janet B.

Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
Milanie ace
Beautifully composed
March 28th, 2022  
Itsy Bitsy
Lovely scene, very inviting
March 28th, 2022  
