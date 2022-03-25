Simple

Sometimes the urge to pick up my camera flows simply from feeling thankful for the joy of the moment. Thankfulness, simple as that.



My new beeswax candle arrived on a cold Friday evening. He found the box outside when he got home from work. Winter had intruded into spring yet again, which wasn't the worst thing. We looked forward to a cozy, relaxing weekend indoors. He went upstairs to change while I lit the cotton wick and watched the soft wax begin melting and pooling around the bright, clear flame, at once releasing its pleasing, sweet honey scent. He came down and found me immersed. And thankful.

