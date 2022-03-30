Previous
$1.49 each by janetb
327 / 365

$1.49 each

The second I saw them, these sparkling bunnies reminded me of marshmallow Peeps, the quintessential Easter treat my precious daughter loves. I found them unexpectedly while browsing the floral department of my favorite grocery store, and I couldn't look at them without smiling. Still can't. Into my buggy they went lickety-split along with a snow-white bunch of baby's breath, fresh and fluffy. With my pretty blue mason jar back home, I made a simple centerpiece in seconds. She noticed it soon after arriving and smiled that sparkling smile of hers. My heart beats thanks for that moment, for that smile, for her.

Three sparkling bunnies: $1.49 each.
That sparkling smile: priceless.

(I found Peeps dipped in chocolate for the first time this year, and I can't wait to see if she likes them!)
30th March 2022

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA)
89% complete

Velina
Oh, they are so sweet! The moment I saw them I thought how much my kids would love them, especially my daughter :) This reminds me that I have to decorate for Easter, too
April 4th, 2022  
