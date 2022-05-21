Black Moshannon

Smitten from the moment we arrived. That's the perfect way to describe our feelings toward new-to-us Black Moshannon State Park. Captivated by the breathtaking health and density of the forest, we studied the medley of trees and lush understory.



Masses of rhododendrons danced on carpets of ferns beneath White Pines and Eastern Hemlocks in all stages of growth. The prickly-textured conifers, packed in tight between a variety of deciduous trees, stood in stark contrast to new spring leaves still dangling fragile, small and soft. A Ruby-throated Hummingbird quickly found our hanging flower basket, and it didn't take long for Chipping Sparrows and Tufted Titmice to find the sunflower seeds and peanut pieces we sprinkled on our picnic table.



We knew we were in a very special place, indeed.



The glories of a mountain campfire are far greater than may be guessed.

— John Muir