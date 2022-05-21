Previous
Black Moshannon by janetb
353 / 365

Black Moshannon

Smitten from the moment we arrived. That's the perfect way to describe our feelings toward new-to-us Black Moshannon State Park. Captivated by the breathtaking health and density of the forest, we studied the medley of trees and lush understory.

Masses of rhododendrons danced on carpets of ferns beneath White Pines and Eastern Hemlocks in all stages of growth. The prickly-textured conifers, packed in tight between a variety of deciduous trees, stood in stark contrast to new spring leaves still dangling fragile, small and soft. A Ruby-throated Hummingbird quickly found our hanging flower basket, and it didn't take long for Chipping Sparrows and Tufted Titmice to find the sunflower seeds and peanut pieces we sprinkled on our picnic table.

We knew we were in a very special place, indeed.

The glories of a mountain campfire are far greater than may be guessed.
— John Muir
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
MamaBec ace
I love how the 365 Project helps me to slow my life down, look around at my surroundings and listen for the still small voice.
May 27th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great dof and so pretty.
May 27th, 2022  
