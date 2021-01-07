the allotments in winter

The village allotments are next to the field where we keep our pig and sheep. Last summer they looked absolutely spectacular. Lockdown meant that people had more time on their hands, so there wasn't a weed in sight. From a photographic point of view, I think they are a bit more interesting in winter, when things aren't looking quite so perfect.



It was a very frosty and misty day today. I took quite a lot of photos but quite a lot of them were taken at the same time as holding two dogs on leads, so the results were a bit shaky.