Previous
Next
the allotments in winter by jantan
Photo 997

the allotments in winter

The village allotments are next to the field where we keep our pig and sheep. Last summer they looked absolutely spectacular. Lockdown meant that people had more time on their hands, so there wasn't a weed in sight. From a photographic point of view, I think they are a bit more interesting in winter, when things aren't looking quite so perfect.

It was a very frosty and misty day today. I took quite a lot of photos but quite a lot of them were taken at the same time as holding two dogs on leads, so the results were a bit shaky.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Jan Hall

ace
@jantan
Most of my earlier profile is still true. My 'boys' are now 23 and 20, and are both studying at Leeds University. I still have...
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise