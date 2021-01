Pepper's snow boots.

We woke up to about 3 inches of snow this morning. Graham took the dogs out for a 7 mile walk and had to stop several times to get the snowballs off Pepper's legs because he was finding it difficult to move. This is what he looked like when he got home.



I got quite a bit more carving done on my linoprint plate, so that should be ready for the first colour to be printed tomorrow.