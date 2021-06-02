Sign up
Photo 575
“Share a vacation”
One of the June words of the month. I’m so busy this week and haven’t had time to take any photos or make many comments. 😟
Hope that I can catch up next week.
This was taken in end of March at Mohonk Mountain resort in New Paltz, NY.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
739
photos
63
followers
35
following
157% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
22nd March 2021 12:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
vacation
,
mohonk
,
june21words
