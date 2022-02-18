Sign up
Photo 718
Wood
For today’s word I took a bunch of photos of an antique china cabinet that we inherited from my father-in-law. I really like this particular part which is on the bottom.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Tags
furniture
wood
antique
feb22words
Judith Johnson
It looks like some of the pieces we have inherited - nice capture
February 18th, 2022
