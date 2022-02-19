Sign up
Photo 721
Shoes
"Barbie doll" shoes 👞
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
905
photos
52
followers
28
following
197% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
20th January 2022 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
feb22words
