Previous
Succulent Buds by jeanbernstein
5 / 365

Succulent Buds

I was traveling a bit and came home to find the succulent with new buds. Some plants really do well when they are ignored.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Jean Bernstein

ace
@jeanbernstein
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise