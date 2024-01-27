Previous
Boston Cathedral by jeanbernstein
Boston Cathedral

Went on a photo walk with a meet up group to the Boston Cathedral. There was a lot of beautiful and ornate parts of the cathedral but I liked the back the best.
Jean Bernstein

