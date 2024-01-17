Previous
Milwaukee Holiday Lights

Holiday Lights always feel fun & hopeful…especially in the below zero bleak days of mid-January. Downtown Milwaukee is quiet at 8pm on a Wednesday night, -10°F. Nothing is stirring, not even a mouse…and me & this guy.
