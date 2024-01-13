Previous
Next
Winter at the Pond by jeanbernstein
10 / 365

Winter at the Pond

Following our first bit on snow at the cabin in Plymouth, Wisconsin, decided to go snow shoeing around the pond. It’s a crisp, beautiful day. More snow & a deep freeze on the way.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Jean Bernstein

ace
@jeanbernstein
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise