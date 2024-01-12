Previous
When you lose power…

A big winter storm is blowing through and we’ve lost power. The light of the fireplace is a necessity, but so is the glow from our electronics…the ever present iPhone and the blue glow from mophie charger.
12th January 2024

Jean Bernstein

@jeanbernstein
