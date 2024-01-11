Previous
Winter Wonderland by jeanbernstein
8 / 365

Winter Wonderland

Our 1st real snowfall in Wisconsin for the season. Beautiful & peaceful. But there is a big storm coming…13 inches of snow?? We’ll see.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Jean Bernstein

ace
@jeanbernstein
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise