Boston Smoke Shop by jeanbernstein
Boston Smoke Shop

One of our favorite restaurants in Boston is called The Smoke Shops…delicious BBQ. This is their wall & every time we are here I admire it.

365 Project has me now looking for photographic opportunities.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Jean Bernstein

@jeanbernstein
