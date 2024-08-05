Previous
Day 217 Hi !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Day 217 Hi !!!!!!!!!!!!

I released some opossum babies in my wooded yard ... not sure who startled who ! Good luck... it's a tough world out there !
JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Susan Wakely
What I cute creature. We don’t have them here in the uk.
August 15th, 2024  
Michelle
Such a cute face!
August 15th, 2024  
JeannieC57
@wakelys This is North America's only marsupial --- opossums are so misunderstood here --- they are so goofy looking they are "cute".
August 15th, 2024  
JeannieC57
@bigmxx Right????
August 15th, 2024  
