Photo 2668
Day 217 Hi !!!!!!!!!!!!
I released some opossum babies in my wooded yard ... not sure who startled who ! Good luck... it's a tough world out there !
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
JeannieC57
ace
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Susan Wakely
ace
What I cute creature. We don’t have them here in the uk.
August 15th, 2024
Michelle
Such a cute face!
August 15th, 2024
JeannieC57
ace
@wakelys
This is North America's only marsupial --- opossums are so misunderstood here --- they are so goofy looking they are "cute".
August 15th, 2024
JeannieC57
ace
@bigmxx
Right????
August 15th, 2024
