Day 216 Crunch by jeanniec57
Photo 2667

Day 216 Crunch

I tossed some old carrots onto the compost pile and look who found them !
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Susan Wakely ace
What lovely visitors.
August 15th, 2024  
JeannieC57 ace
@wakelys They wander through our yard almost every day snooping through the compost pile ... they are sweet unless they are munching on my flowers !
August 15th, 2024  
