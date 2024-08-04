Sign up
Photo 2667
Day 216 Crunch
I tossed some old carrots onto the compost pile and look who found them !
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
JeannieC57
ace
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Susan Wakely
ace
What lovely visitors.
August 15th, 2024
JeannieC57
ace
@wakelys
They wander through our yard almost every day snooping through the compost pile ... they are sweet unless they are munching on my flowers !
August 15th, 2024
