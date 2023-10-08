Sign up
Previous
Photo 1723
The wave
It wasn't really a beach day - cloudy, raining on and off, and windy, however I'd been to ukulele practise at Maroochydore and the beach is only a few blocks away. The lovely little wave and cloud forms had their own charm despite the weather.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
2
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Tags
beach
,
wave
,
maroochydore
,
canon5d
Lee-Ann
Beautiful!
October 8th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nicely composed.
October 8th, 2023
