The wave by jeneurell
Photo 1723

The wave

It wasn't really a beach day - cloudy, raining on and off, and windy, however I'd been to ukulele practise at Maroochydore and the beach is only a few blocks away. The lovely little wave and cloud forms had their own charm despite the weather.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Jennifer Eurell

Lee-Ann
Beautiful!
October 8th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nicely composed.
October 8th, 2023  
