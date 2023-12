Pale headed Eastern Rosella.

We see these occasionally in our yard, but today was the first time I'd seen one in the Kangaroo Paw's. It was a sneaky pic taken through the kitchen window with a long lens as I was sure it would fly away if I opened a door to get outside. Even then I mucked it up - I thought I had the camera set to 'bird', but no, it was set to 'close up' which is what has given the interesting depth of field. By the time I realised the bird had flown.