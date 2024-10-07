Sign up
Early morning
Sunset from the guest room. While John's back is still sore I've been sleeping in the guest room. It gets more light than our bedroom, so I get woken by the early morning light so get to see the sunrise.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
weather
,
sunrise
,
mapleton
,
phonephoto
