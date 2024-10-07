Previous
Early morning by jeneurell
Photo 1817

Early morning

Sunset from the guest room. While John's back is still sore I've been sleeping in the guest room. It gets more light than our bedroom, so I get woken by the early morning light so get to see the sunrise.
7th October 2024

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
497% complete

