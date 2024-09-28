Previous
African Iris by jeneurell
African Iris

The African Iris is a weed here in Queensland, but there are plenty in gardens. I keep ours as a couple of clumps in the front garden and any seed that sprouts out of the 'clump' area is soon uprooted.

28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
What a beautiful image of this delicate flower.
September 28th, 2024  
What a shame it's in the wrong place!
September 28th, 2024  
My favourite bloom in the garden, I have about close to fifty clumps of them! They have all just been cut back.

Beautifully captured and wonderful lighting.
September 28th, 2024  
Great beauty against the dark background.
September 28th, 2024  
So lovely!
September 28th, 2024  
