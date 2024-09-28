Sign up
Previous
Photo 1810
African Iris
The African Iris is a weed here in Queensland, but there are plenty in gardens. I keep ours as a couple of clumps in the front garden and any seed that sprouts out of the 'clump' area is soon uprooted.
Fifty 50 SOOC challenge
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
5
3
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
1998
photos
43
followers
61
following
495% complete
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
186
1806
187
1807
1808
188
1809
1810
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
flower
,
niftyfifty
,
canon5d
,
nf-sooc-2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful image of this delicate flower.
September 28th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
What a shame it's in the wrong place!
September 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
My favourite bloom in the garden, I have about close to fifty clumps of them! They have all just been cut back.
Beautifully captured and wonderful lighting.
September 28th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Great beauty against the dark background.
September 28th, 2024
Barb
ace
So lovely!
September 28th, 2024
