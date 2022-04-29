Previous
Lamborghini Aventador by jeremyccc
Lamborghini Aventador

Sadly not my car but amazing to drive it at a track day today in Lydden Hill, Kent
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
