Lutine in St Katharine Docks by jeremyccc
26 / 365

Lutine in St Katharine Docks

Met up with Lloyd's Yacht Club members for drinks on Lutine in St Katharine Docks.

Lutine of Helford, Lloyd's Yacht Club's first Lutine, was also moored alongside.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent.
