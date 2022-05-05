Sign up
26 / 365
Lutine in St Katharine Docks
Met up with Lloyd's Yacht Club members for drinks on Lutine in St Katharine Docks.
Lutine of Helford, Lloyd's Yacht Club's first Lutine, was also moored alongside.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. My daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
365
iPhone 12 Pro
5th May 2022 7:09pm
docks
,
st
,
katharine
,
lutine
