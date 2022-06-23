Previous
Shipbourne Farmers Market by jeremyccc
75 / 365

Shipbourne Farmers Market

I visited the Shipbourne Village Farmers Market this morning and bought some delicious food from local producers
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
