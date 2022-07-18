Previous
Woodland Cafe by jeremyccc
100 / 365

Woodland Cafe

My Son’s special needs setting was closed today due to the heat in the UK so my Wife and I took him to a cafe in the woods, hence why he calls it the Woodland Cafe!
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
