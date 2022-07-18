Sign up
100 / 365
Woodland Cafe
My Son’s special needs setting was closed today due to the heat in the UK so my Wife and I took him to a cafe in the woods, hence why he calls it the Woodland Cafe!
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
cafe
,
woodland
