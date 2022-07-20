Previous
Stationers’ Hall Court Room by jeremyccc
Stationers’ Hall Court Room

I went on a fascinating tour of the newly refurbished Stationers’ Hall, near St Paul’s Cathedral, this morning. The picture at the end is a Benjamin West.

Tours only cost £10 but have to be booked
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Jeremy Cross

