Previous
Next
Cycle along the River Medway by jeremyccc
108 / 365

Cycle along the River Medway

Had an eventful ride along the Medway tonight, first I was attacked by a dog (fortunately not a big one) and then I fell in the river! Thankfully no major injuries except to my pride 😂
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise