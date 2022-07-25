Previous
Butterfly by jeremyccc
107 / 365

Butterfly

Spotted this Meadow Brown butterfly in our garden this afternoon
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
Jeremy Cross
