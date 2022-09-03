Previous
Tonbridge Food Festival by jeremyccc
147 / 365

Tonbridge Food Festival

I treated myself to a bratwurst and Nutella crepe for lunch at the Tonbridge food festival today
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Jeremy Cross

