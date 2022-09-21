Previous
Next
Down House by jeremyccc
165 / 365

Down House

This afternoon I enjoyed a visit to Down House, the home of Charles Darwin. He was only 22 years old when he set off on his 5 year expedition on HMS Beagle, which was 90’ long.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise