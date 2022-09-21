Sign up
165 / 365
Down House
This afternoon I enjoyed a visit to Down House, the home of Charles Darwin. He was only 22 years old when he set off on his 5 year expedition on HMS Beagle, which was 90’ long.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
0
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
165
photos
8
followers
0
following
45% complete
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Tags
house
,
down
,
beagle
,
darwin
