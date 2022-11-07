Previous
Next
Plaxtol Parish Church by jeremyccc
212 / 365

Plaxtol Parish Church

Built in 1649 and added to in 1852 and 1894.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise