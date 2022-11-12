Sign up
217 / 365
The Lord Mayor of London
Nicholas Lyons, the 649th Lord Mayor of London, at the Lord Mayor’s Show today
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
7
365
Canon EOS M50m2
12th November 2022 1:19pm
Public
mayor
lord
lyons
