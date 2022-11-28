Previous
Misty morning on the Medway by jeremyccc
233 / 365

Misty morning on the Medway

It was a misty morning as I cycled over the river Medway today
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
